Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,610 shares of company stock worth $111,482,506 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

PG opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $315.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

