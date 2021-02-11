Omega Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF remained flat at $$63.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

