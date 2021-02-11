Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $2.10 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.14. 24,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,032. The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.12 and its 200 day moving average is $248.30. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.82.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

