Teresa L. White Sells 17,716 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AFL stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $46.63. 62,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,156. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.