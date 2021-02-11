Tom Brophy Buys 3 Shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,530 ($85.31) per share, for a total transaction of £195.90 ($255.94).

Shares of LON CRDA traded up GBX 76.24 ($1.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,504.24 ($84.98). 207,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,374. The company has a market cap of £9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,466.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,131.82 ($67.05).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

