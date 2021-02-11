Tom Brophy Buys 3 Shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Stock

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,530 ($85.31) per share, for a total transaction of £195.90 ($255.94).

Shares of LON CRDA traded up GBX 76.24 ($1.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,504.24 ($84.98). 207,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,374. The company has a market cap of £9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,466.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,131.82 ($67.05).

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.