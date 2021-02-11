-$0.09 EPS Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GAN by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 772,503 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of GAN by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth about $6,511,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth about $5,388,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GAN by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 178,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 43,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,165. GAN has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

