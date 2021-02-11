LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 2,918 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $186.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,887. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

