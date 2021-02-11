Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,988 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after buying an additional 299,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after buying an additional 275,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 371.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after buying an additional 224,272 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $557.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,218. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $246.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.