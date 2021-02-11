Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after purchasing an additional 692,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 370,158 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 282,793 shares during the period.

SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.37 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.