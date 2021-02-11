FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in FedEx by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $256.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

