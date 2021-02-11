Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 3,741.7% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 1,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,008. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

