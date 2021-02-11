Integrated Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.14. 1,647,604 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.