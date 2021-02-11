Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Trimble also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,878. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $354,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,600.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,362 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

