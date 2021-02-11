Integrated Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSE KTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 58,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,583. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

