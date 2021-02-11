iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $89.18. 188,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,982. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.