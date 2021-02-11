Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,436.67

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,436.67 ($31.84).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

CCH stock traded up GBX 93.81 ($1.23) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,353.81 ($30.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81. The company has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,315.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,129.69.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,365 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,091.45 ($5,345.51). Insiders acquired a total of 524 shares of company stock worth $1,220,151 over the last 90 days.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

