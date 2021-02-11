NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.19.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.
Shares of NUVA traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 10,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,990. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -272.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.
