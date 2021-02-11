NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NUVA traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 10,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,990. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -272.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 31.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 233,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NuVasive by 55.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 171,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

