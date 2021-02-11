China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Down 82.6% in January

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the January 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of China YiBai United Guarantee International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.64.

China YiBai United Guarantee International Company Profile

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

