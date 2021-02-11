Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 221.3% from the January 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. 5,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

BTDPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.