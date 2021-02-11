Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $199.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

