Cardano Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 122.6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001989 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion and approximately $11.71 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00362781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016201 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.