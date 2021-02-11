BitTorrent (BTT) Trading Up 164.8% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 164.8% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $426.06 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,968,974,002 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

