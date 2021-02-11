Foundry Partners LLC Has $21.80 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock worth $17,982,013 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $36.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $569.38. 82,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,766. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.45 and a 200-day moving average of $415.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

