Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

DBD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 13,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.