Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Azure Power Global stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.37. 4,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,552. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $53.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZRE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

