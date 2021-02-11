WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.88. 23,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

