TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,004 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 1.07% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 918,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 527,383 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 56,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,532,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 671,409 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 108,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,727. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $318.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.