Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Increased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 212.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 509,720 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. 853,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,824,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

