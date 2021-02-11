Pavion Blue Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.90. 201,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,824,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

