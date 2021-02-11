WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 69,270 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 955,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Manitex International makes up 1.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,081. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Manitex International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $132.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

