Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 777 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,784,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,604,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after buying an additional 1,340,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

