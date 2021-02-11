National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

