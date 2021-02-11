O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $16.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $440.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,901. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

