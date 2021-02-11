DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,183 shares of company stock valued at $90,140,310. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.22. 19,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.31 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

