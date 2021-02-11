O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $17.00 on Thursday, reaching $439.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.63.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

