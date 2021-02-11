Marscoin (MARS) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Marscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Marscoin has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. Marscoin has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $2,383.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00022924 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 150.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Marscoin Profile

Marscoin (MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

