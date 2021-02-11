Financial Contrast: Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) versus Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Westpac Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Westpac Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 15.02% 6.97% 0.61% Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Westpac Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $235.37 million 2.14 $47.43 million $2.44 10.91 Westpac Banking $24.94 billion 2.37 $4.77 billion $1.33 12.86

Westpac Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial. Peapack-Gladstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westpac Banking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Westpac Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Westpac Banking 1 1 3 0 2.40

Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.84%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Westpac Banking.

Risk and Volatility

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westpac Banking has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westpac Banking pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Westpac Banking on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 24 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products. The company also provides merchant and payment, corporate and institutional, transaction banking, financial market, corporate and structured finance, trade and supply chain financing, and industry specific banking and treasury services, as well as online banking services. It serves individuals; micro, small, and medium enterprises; commercial business and private wealth clients; and commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

