Searle & CO. Purchases 10,500 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Searle & CO. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,537.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,518,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,475 shares of company stock valued at $24,952,961 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

