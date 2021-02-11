Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $10.26 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,000. Tesla comprises about 2.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,933 shares of company stock worth $99,955,073. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $806.40. 616,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,583,061. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $764.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $798.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

