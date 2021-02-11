$91.75 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report sales of $91.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.35 million. EverQuote posted sales of $73.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $341.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.99 million to $341.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $419.10 million, with estimates ranging from $413.29 million to $425.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $979,605.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $258,372.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,565 shares of company stock worth $3,352,639. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,203. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.83 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

