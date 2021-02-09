Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

VBIV stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

