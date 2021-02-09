Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,196 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

