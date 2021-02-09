Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $149,278.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,709 shares in the company, valued at $411,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.