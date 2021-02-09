Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

