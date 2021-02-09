Strs Ohio Sells 660 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 43.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $91.81.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.