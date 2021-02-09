Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 24,743 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

