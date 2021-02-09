Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of REXR opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

