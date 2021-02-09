Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 650 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 282.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 533,560 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 5,953.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 314,444 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 82.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,902 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 48.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 346,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in Agree Realty by 123.8% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 145,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

