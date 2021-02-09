Arizona State Retirement System Sells 319 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $320.20 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $336.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock worth $12,849,659. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

