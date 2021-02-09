Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,680 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,696,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,449 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 293,978 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

